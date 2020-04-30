Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide update on COVID-19 response Thursday

Coronavirus New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and state health officials are scheduled to provide a weekly update on COVID-19 in New Mexico at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Gov. Lujan Grisham is set to provide the latest virus case numbers, an update on efforts in the state, and details on the extension of the emergency public health order.

KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

