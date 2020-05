NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - CVS Health announces that the company will be opening nine COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations starting on Friday, May 29. This brings the total of CVS test sites to 1,000 across 30 states as well as Washington D.C.

The company's sites will provide self-swab tests as CVS hopes to achieve its goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month. The self-swab tests are available to individuals who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria and state and age guidelines.