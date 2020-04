Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide COVID-19 update Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Primary Election will take place on June 2, 2020. In response to the coronavirus in New Mexico, state and county officials are encouraging New Mexican voters to vote by absentee ballot.

All absentee ballots may be returned by mail (with postage already paid for by the state) to your County Clerk’s Office, or in-person at an alternative voting location, mobile alternative voting location, or any Election Day polling location no later than 7:00 p.m. on June 2, 2020.