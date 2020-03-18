WATCH LIVE: Gov. Lujan Grisham holds press conference on coronavirus update

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a press conference to provide updates on the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, March 18, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a new series of health orders in addition to five new cases of the virus bringing the total to 28 cases.

Starting on Thursday, March 19, 2020, all mass gatherings will be prohibited. All restaurants, bars, breweries, eateries, and other food service establishments will be limited to takeout service and home delivery only.

Shopping malls, recreational facilities, health clubs, spas, recreational facilities, movie theatres, and flea markets are also directed to close. Office environments that do not engage in essential services are instructed to immediately limit operations to a feasible extent.