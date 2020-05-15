Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 news conference Friday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham along with state health and elections officials will give an update on New Mexico’s coronavirus efforts. The news conference is slated to begin at 3 p.m.



Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, during a news conference Wednesday, announced the state is ready to slowly start reopening on May 16. Three northwestern New Mexico counties, McKinley, San Juan and Cibola, remain a COVID-19 hotspot and are exempt from the new order. However, they will be allowed to move into the preparation phase that began two weeks ago for the rest of the state.

Starting on May 16, retailers will be allowed to reopen at 25% of their maximum capacity and houses of worship can operate at 10%. Big-box stores will remain at the 20% level.

Gov. Lujan Grisham also announced Wednesday that everyone in New Mexico will have to wear masks or face coverings starting Saturday, May 16.

