NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) - The Navajo Nation is extending its current stay at home order and is now implementing a curfew that requires people to stay home from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. seven days a week. The curfew is set in place for the entire Navajo Nation and comes as the Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service report that the number of positive COVID-19 cases for the nation reaches 148 with five deaths as of Tuesday.

The curfew requires all individuals to be at home during curfew hours except in the case of an emergency and does not apply to essential employees. Essential employees must have official identification and/or a letter of designation from their employer on official letterhead that includes a contact that can verify the information.