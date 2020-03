Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce ‘stay at home’ instruction for New Mexico residents

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and other state officials will be giving an update on COVID-19 in New Mexico Monday at 3 p.m. She is expected to make an announcement regarding a statewide “stay-at-home” instruction.

KRQE will live stream the news conference on this page.

Today at 3 PM I will be joined by state officials to give a public update on the state’s response to COVID-19 and to make an announcement regarding a statewide stay-at-home instruction.#AllTogetherNM pic.twitter.com/J8yeUo2L4p — Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) March 23, 2020

