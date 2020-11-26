Gov. Lujan Grisham talks on COVID-19 pandemic, future legislation and rumors

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After signing a $330 million dollar pandemic relief package, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham gave a one-on-one interview with KRQE News 13 about what’s next and addressed rumors about her present and future.

Gov. Lujan Grisham addressed topics viewers have been asking News 13, like does she think New Mexicans will be able to shop inside stores for the upcoming holidays?

“That question gets answered by how well we do tomorrow and the next three days after that,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. She’s worried if people gather for Thanksgiving, case counts will stay high through Nov. 30, the last day of the state’s two week shut down. “What happens tomorrow shapes all those decisions in the next month,” the governor said.

And in talking about the pandemic, she hopes the $330 million relief package she signed, which includes money for small businesses and extra unemployment benefits, will provide a boost. But she knows lawmakers will have to come up with more solutions in the upcoming session to help prop up the economy. “I think cannabis and other economic packages are going to get a really effective discussion and debate and I think we have a real shot of getting cannabis over the finish line,” said the governor.

She even addressed a few rumors floating around. KRQE News 13 told her about getting calls and emails nonstop about false rumors on Facebook of her jetting off to Hawaii or weekending at Navajo Lake.

“I am living, according to social media, on a houseboat in Navajo Lake and I’m guessing people don’t know how cold Farmington gets in the winter and how cold that water is even in the summer,” said the governor. As for Hawaii, she said those rumors started swirling after someone took an LA Times article about California lawmakers going to a conference on the islands and added her name to the list, and reposted it on social media. “I love Hawaii, no disrespect to Hawaii but I’m where I need to be and where I want to be,” the governor said.

KRQE News 13 also asked her if she would be open to accepting the Health and Human Services Secretary position under President-Elect Joe Biden. She didn’t say no, but she said she is dedicated to being New Mexico’s governor.

