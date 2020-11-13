Gov. Lujan Grisham, state officials to provide update on COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and state health officials will host a news conference at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 to provide updates on COVID-19 in New Mexico. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

The state reported on Thursday another record-breaking single high number of new COVID-19 cases at 1,753. More than 600 of those cases are in Bernalillo County with 312 in Dona Ana County.

Eighteen deaths were also reported Thursday along with 471 hospitalizations. During the last COVID-19 news conference on Nov. 5, the governor stated that hospitalizations increased 260% in the last month as the pandemic reached new levels in the state.

As deaths also increased in the state, health officials stated that this trajectory is not sustainable and that residents must try to break the chain of spread and recommit to safe day-to-day practices. Residents are asked not to spend time with non-household members, to wear a mask when going out, and to keep six-feet from others even with a mask on.