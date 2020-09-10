Gov. Lujan Grisham, state officials to provide update on COVID-19 efforts

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials are scheduled to host a news conference at 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, to provide an update on New Mexico’s COVID-19 response. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

During her August 27 news conference, Gov. Lujan Grisham announced an amendment to the state’s emergency Public Health Order that allowed restaurants, breweries, and similar establishments provide indoor dining services at 25% maximum occupancy while outdoor dining could operate at 75% capacity.

Additionally, houses of worship can now operate at 40% of the maximum occupancy of any enclosed building, and museums with static displays can operate at 25% capacity. Mass gatherings of more than 10 individuals are still prohibited.

On September 3, the governor issued a revised executive order that amended the mandatory quarantine for people arriving into New Mexico. Travelers and residents who arrive from states with lower COVID-positivity rates no longer have to quarantine for 14 days however, the quarantine is still required for those entering New Mexico from high-risk states.

At this time, quarantine is required for those arriving from 36 states. Those who can show documentation of a valid negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before entering New mexico are exempt from the 14-day quarantine requirement.

