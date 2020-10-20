Gov. Lujan Grisham, state officials to provide update on COVID-19 efforts

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and state health officials will host a news conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20 to provide an update on COVID-19 mitigation efforts in New Mexico. KRQE News 13 will stream this conference live on this page.

The update comes as New Mexico saw the highest percentage increase in COVID-19 cases with an average of 544 cases per day. This is an increase of 133% from the average two weeks earlier.

On Monday, Oct. 19, the state announced 518 new cases with 123 in Bernalillo County. The total number of people infected since the pandemic began is now at 37,302 with more than 20,000 being reported as recovered. As of Tuesday morning, 183 people are in the hospital.

The governor has urged all residents to stay at home, shop locally online, and avoid indoor activities. She has also stated that the state will be ramping up enforcement efforts as the state tightens restrictions amid the pandemic.

Last Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced new restrictions to help slow the spread of COVID-19 that now requires any food or drink establishment in the state that serves alcohol to close at 10 p.m. each night, and prohibits mass gatherings of more than five individuals.

Additionally, individuals arriving from “higher-risk” states will no longer be exempt from the period of mandatory self-quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their arrival into New Mexico. All individuals arriving from higher-risk states must self quarantine for a period of no less than 14 days or for the duration of their stay in New Mexico, whichever is shorter.

Hotel occupancy has also been restricted. Maximum occupancy restrictions will be reduced to 60% for places of lodging that have completed N.M. Safe Certified Training and to 25% for places of lodging that have not completed the training program.

