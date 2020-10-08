Gov. Lujan Grisham, state officials to provide update on COVID-19 efforts

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and New Mexico officials will host a news conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8 to provide an update on COVID-19 in the state. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

During a news conference on Oct. 1, the governor reported New Mexico was moving in the wrong direction in its fight against the virus. Governor Lujan Grisham stated at that time, within the past week there was a 30% increase in hospitalizations, and 99 businesses needed rapid responses.

The state’s seven-day average of daily cases was 171 while the goal is 168. At the last news conference it was reported that all regions of the state were showing an increase in cases.

On Wednesday, October 7, New Mexico reported its second-highest single day for new COVID-19 cases with a total of 426. The record is 470 single day cases which was reported in late July.

As of Wednesday, New Mexico has a total of 31, 372 COVID-19 cases and 896 total deaths related to the virus.

