Gov. Lujan Grisham, state officials to provide update on COVID-19 efforts

KRQE will stream the news conference here at 2:30 p.m.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, to provide an update on New Mexico’s COVID-19 response efforts as well as the 2020 Census. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

During the last COVID-19 update on September 10, the governor and officials stated that New Mexico’s overall numbers looked good as the state’s seven-day average and test positivity rates dropped to their lowest points since March. The state’s seven-day average was 101 which was below the 168 case target.

As New Mexico’s test positivity rate was 2.5% however, the southern area of the state continued to be a concern for officials. Earlier this month, schools started to return to class for hybrid learning and fire marshals and Public Education Dept. officials have since made school visits to ensure those schools are following COVID-safe practices.

