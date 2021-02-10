Gov. Lujan Grisham, state officials to provide update on COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will hold a remote news conference at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10 to provide an update on COVID-19 in New Mexico and the updated county map. KRQE News 13 will stream the news conference live on this page.

COVID-19 cases have been trending downward in New Mexico as well as the state’s overall test positivity rate. According to the New Mexico Department of Health website, the state’s most recent seven-day rolling average COVID-19 test positivity rate is 5.1% which was posted on February 6.

Over 350,000 COVID vaccines have now been administered in the state. As of Tuesday, more than 250,000 New Mexicans have received at least one dose of the vaccine.