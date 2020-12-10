Gov. Lujan Grisham, state officials to provide update on COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will host a news conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10 to provide an update on COVID-19 in New Mexico. KRQE News 13 will live stream the conference on this page.

During last COVID-19 news conference the governor provided details on the color-coded tier system that determines county restrictions based on their gating criteria. The system is broken down into three categories based on each county’s gating criteria with the color green signifying medium risk, yellow signifying high risk, and red signifying very high risk.

As of Thursday, Dec. 10, the only county in the yellow category is San Miguel County while all other counties remain in the red, very high-risk category. The red, yellow, and green statuses are all based on test positivity rates and average case counts.

The map is updated every other Wednesday and will offer counties a chance to see restrictions tightened or loosened. If a state backslides to more restrictive rules, the state will give businesses 48 hours to react. If a county needs the specific metrics for a less restrictive level, the county may begin operating at that level of restrictions upon the immediate effect of the Department of Heath’s update of the map.

While the COVID-19 vaccine is pending federal approval, on Tuesday, New Mexico Human Services Department Cabinet Secretary Dr.David Scrase said that it’s going to be well into next year before every New Mexican who wants the vaccine will get one. Dr. Scrase also stated that this is a projection and that it’s possible it will change and that the only way to truly know that answer is when he knows how many vaccines are physically in the state and are being administered. The initial 17,550 doses will vaccinate frontline healthcare workers.