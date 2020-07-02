Gov. Lujan Grisham: Start of school could be delayed if COVID numbers do no improve

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said the start of school could be in jeopardy.

“The students deserve a chance to go to school, they want to go to school and their parents want them to go back to school. If we don’t get this right, it basically says to them, you weren’t important enough for us to get this right,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a Wednesday press conference.

The governor says she will not hesitate to delay the start of in-person classes in the fall if the numbers do not improve.