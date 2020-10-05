Gov. Lujan Grisham self-quarantines after possible COVID-19 exposure

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Monday she is temporarily self-quarantined after a possible exposure to COVID-19.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, a custodial staff member of the governor’s residence reported feeling unwell on Oct. 1 and was immediately sent for a COVID-19 test and tested positive. The governor’s office says Gov. Lujan Grisham received a COVID-19 test on Oct. 2 and the test result was negative. At this time, the governor shows no symptoms of COVID-19.

The staff member who wore a facemask at all times had worked on the personal side of the governor’s residence, but did not come into personal contact with the governor. The governor’s fiancé, Manny Cordova, also tested negative and shows no symptoms of COVID-19.

According to the news release, the governor’s office and New Mexico Department of Health determined 37 individuals – including all other residence staff members, the governor’s security detail, and governor’s office and administration staff – were either at the governor’s residence or were potentially in the presence of the infected worker over the course of last week. The 37 individuals were tested Friday or over the weekend and had negative test results.

According to the news release, the governor and other possible contacts are scheduled to receive another COVID-19 test Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Latest Coronavirus Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss