Gov. Lujan Grisham, rural state governors ask president for COVID-19 help

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was among several state leaders that asked President Trump for help battling the coronavirus outbreak in their states.
During an hour-long conference call, Lujan Grisham spoke about the increasing infections in the Navajo Nation. This comes as the number of cases there reaches more than 100.
The governor also mentioned a possible threat to national security if the virus is not contained near two national laboratories. She also asked for an army hospital which the president says will soon be built.
