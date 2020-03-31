Gov. Lujan Grisham, rural state governors ask president for COVID-19 help

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was among several state leaders that asked President Trump for help battling the coronavirus outbreak in their states.

During an hour-long conference call, Lujan Grisham spoke about the increasing infections in the Navajo Nation. This comes as the number of cases there reaches more than 100.

The governor also mentioned a possible threat to national security if the virus is not contained near two national laboratories. She also asked for an army hospital which the president says will soon be built.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources