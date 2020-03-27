Gov. Lujan Grisham orders travelers to New Mexico to self-quarantine for 14 days

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham just issued a new executive order requiring air travelers to self isolate for at least 14 days after traveling into New Mexico or they could be forced to.

Under the governor’s orders regardless of whether you have symptoms, if you travel into the state of New Mexico by plane you must self isolate yourself for 14 days and can only leave for medical care.

She says family members may visit that isolated person but then those visitors would also need to self isolate. The governor says the Department of Health will obtain court orders if necessary to require isolation and could impose civil or criminal penalties if people don’t do this voluntarily.

The order does not apply to people employed by airlines and those performing public safety or public health functions such as military personnel, federal employees, employees of a federal agency or national defense contractor, first responders, healthcare workers, employees of shipping and freight companies.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources