Gov. Lujan Grisham once again closing state-run museums to curb spread of COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she is once again shutting down state-run museums and historic sites. Museums got the go-ahead to reopen in late August and some of the state’s facilities like the Natural History Museum have only been open for a few weeks. They will have to close by this coming Friday.
