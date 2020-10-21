Gov. Lujan Grisham once again closing state-run museums to curb spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she is once again shutting down state-run museums and historic sites. Museums got the go-ahead to reopen in late August and some of the state’s facilities like the Natural History Museum have only been open for a few weeks. They will have to close by this coming Friday.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss