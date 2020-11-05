Gov. Lujan Grisham, officials to provide update on COVID-19 in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and New Mexico officials will host a news conference to provide an update on COVID-19 in the state at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5. KRQE News 13 will stream the news conference live on this page.

This comes as the state announced 1,022 more positive cases and 14 additional deaths on Wednesday. State officials report there are 393 people that are currently hospitalized.

The New Mexico Environment Department announced on Wednesday that three New Mexico businesses have been ordered to close for 14-days after four or more rapid responses within 14 days.

During the last COVID-19 news conference on Oct. 23, Go. Lujan Grisham announced that if a business records four rapid responses in a 14-day period the business must close for two full weeks. This applies to food and drink establishments, retail establishments, places of lodging, and close-contact businesses.

Any organization that has two or more rapid responses conducted by the New Mexico Environment Department in the last 14 calendar days is included on the state’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist.

News Conferences