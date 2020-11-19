Gov. Lujan Grisham, officials to provide COVID-19 update

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will hold a remote news conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19 to provide a COVID-19 update for New Mexico. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news conference on this page.

On Wednesday, New Mexico reported 2,897 new coronavirus cases, another 26 deaths, and 776 hospitalizations. That’s nearly six times the case numbers being reported a month ago.

The state broke the case count down by zip code with southwest Albuquerque and the South Valley topping the list. Roswell, southwest Santa Fe, the Los Lunas Meadow Lake area, and Hobbs followed.

On Monday, the state entered a two-week shutdown in order control the spread of COVID-19 with gyms, salons, and other nonessential businesses having to close their doors. On-site dining in restaurants is also prohibited.

After the two-week shutdown ends on Nov. 30, the state will implement restrictions county by county. Restrictions will either stay in place or be lifted depending on the case counts where you live.

During last week’s news conference the governor stated that the majority of spread is happening at family gatherings. Families were also urged to gather or travel for Thanksgiving.