SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a surprise announcement Thursday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says she is ending New Mexico’s indoor mask mandate. No other details were immediately available, however, the Governor said Thursday the policy is effective immediately.

The Governor made the sudden declaration during a news conference centered on the end of the 2022 legislative session Thursday afternoon. When asked about masking in schools, Governor Lujan Grisham confirmed the decision also applies to students in public schools.

“Those are personal decisions that families will make,” Governor Lujan Grisham said Thursday when asked to elaborate on the mask mandate and consideration over continuing to apply it to schools. The governor says she will continue forward with COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Implemented in efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, New Mexico has been under an indoor mask mandate since August 2021. On Wednesday, the state reported 1,083 new COVID-19 cases.

The move comes as several Democratic-lead states have recently ended or announced plans to end their mask mandates including California, Oregon, Washington and Delaware among others. California most recently ended its mask mandate on February 15.

This is a developing news story. KRQE News 13 will update this article with more information as it becomes available.