Governor: All state employees required to be vaccinated or get tested regularly

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday signed an executive order that requires all state employees to either be fully vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular COVID-19 testing. The order will take effect Monday, August 2. According to a news release, state employees who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test at least once every two weeks.
State employees who are not fully vaccinated must also wear a facemask when indoors. The release also states that employees who do not comply may be subject to disciplinary action, including termination, in accordance with applicable law.
“Right now, it’s very simple: Get a vaccine, or else you will be tested,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a news release. “There will be no quarter for this virus within state government offices. I will not tolerate any unnecessary risk within the workforce under my authority. And I strongly encourage other New Mexico government agencies and private sector employers to consider doing the same.”
Pres. Biden is also expected to announce Thursday afternoon that millions of federal workers must show proof they’ve received a coronavirus vaccine or submit to regular testing and stringent social distancing, masking and travel restrictions.