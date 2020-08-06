Gov. Lujan Grisham, health officials to provide update on COVID-19 efforts Thursday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and New Mexico health officials will hold a news conference on Thursday, August 6, to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response. The news conference will take place at 3 p.m.

KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page. During the governor’s last COVID-19 news conference, the Public Health Order was extended through August 28, which maintained the state’s prohibition on mass gatherings and kept temporary indoor occupancy restrictions in place for certain businesses such as restaurants and gyms.

All individuals are still required to wear a face covering in public and business operators must require customers to wear face coverings. The governor also renewed her executive order that mandated a temporary quarantine for individuals who traveled into New Mexico.

