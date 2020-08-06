Gov. Lujan Grisham, health officials to provide update on COVID-19 efforts Thursday

Coronavirus New Mexico

Watch governor's news conference on Thursday, August 6, at 3 p.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and New Mexico health officials will hold a news conference on Thursday, August 6, to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response. The news conference will take place at 3 p.m.

KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page. During the governor’s last COVID-19 news conference, the Public Health Order was extended through August 28, which maintained the state’s prohibition on mass gatherings and kept temporary indoor occupancy restrictions in place for certain businesses such as restaurants and gyms.

All individuals are still required to wear a face covering in public and business operators must require customers to wear face coverings. The governor also renewed her executive order that mandated a temporary quarantine for individuals who traveled into New Mexico.

News Conferences

Mayor Keller Daily Briefings
Gov. Lujan Grisham COVID-19 Updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss