Gov. Lujan Grisham, health officials to provide update on COVID-19 efforts Thursday

Coronavirus New Mexico

Watch live stream at 3 p.m.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday, August 13, to provide an update on the state’s coronavirus response and talk about the 2020 Census. The news conference will take place at 3 p.m.

KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page. During the governor’s last COVID-19 news conference Gov. Lujan Grisham announced some senior living facilities in New Mexico would be able to allow in-person visits. To comply with new guidelines, the visit has to be outdoors, with residents and visitors 10 feet apart with plexiglass in between.

