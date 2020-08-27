Gov. Lujan Grisham, health officials to provide update on amended public health order Thursday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) -Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and New Mexico health officials will hold a news conference on Thursday, August 27 at 3 p.m. to discuss amendments to the state’s emergency Public Health Order. These amendments will impact food and drink establishments, houses of worship and will reflect the state’s recent progress against COVID-19. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news conference live on this page.

On Wednesday, the governor announced in a press release that New Mexico’s current emergency Public Health Order will expire on Friday, August 28. Starting Saturday, August 29, the following changes among others will be implemented:

Houses of worship may operate at 40% of the maximum occupancy of any closed building which is an increase from 25% in accordance with COVID-safe practices. Houses of worship may, as before, conduct services outdoors or provide services through audiovisual means.

Food and drink establishments (restaurants, breweries, wineries, distillers, cafes, coffee shops or other similar establishments) may provide indoor dining service at 25% of the maximum occupancy in accordance with COVID-safe practices.

Food and drink establishments can continue to provide outdoor dining options, carryout, and delivery services, in accordance with COVID-safe practices. Tables that are inside or outside must be spaced at least six feet apart and no more than six patrons are permitted at a single table.

News Conferences