Gov. Lujan Grisham, health officials to provide update on amended public health order Thursday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) -Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and New Mexico health officials will hold a news conference on Thursday, August 27 at 3 p.m. to discuss amendments to the state’s emergency Public Health Order. These amendments will impact food and drink establishments, houses of worship and will reflect the state’s recent progress against COVID-19. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news conference live on this page.
On Wednesday, the governor announced in a press release that New Mexico’s current emergency Public Health Order will expire on Friday, August 28. Starting Saturday, August 29, the following changes among others will be implemented:
- Houses of worship may operate at 40% of the maximum occupancy of any closed building which is an increase from 25% in accordance with COVID-safe practices. Houses of worship may, as before, conduct services outdoors or provide services through audiovisual means.
- Food and drink establishments (restaurants, breweries, wineries, distillers, cafes, coffee shops or other similar establishments) may provide indoor dining service at 25% of the maximum occupancy in accordance with COVID-safe practices.
- Food and drink establishments can continue to provide outdoor dining options, carryout, and delivery services, in accordance with COVID-safe practices. Tables that are inside or outside must be spaced at least six feet apart and no more than six patrons are permitted at a single table.