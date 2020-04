Gov. Lujan Grisham, health officials to provide COVID-19 update

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) - Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett on Wednesday, April 15 declared the city to be an economic emergency area due to COVID-19.

Mayor Nate Duckett explains in the declaration that an economic disaster has occurred as the result of the governor's public health order that defined businesses essential and non-essential. The city of Farmington states that this has caused the unjust discrimination against small businesses and specialized retailers.