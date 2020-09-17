Gov. Lujan Grisham eases some COVID-19 restrictions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is still moving in the right direction to stop the spread of COVID-19. That has prompted Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to ease some more restrictions including allowing youth sports to practice. The governor says, overall, New Mexico is doing well in its fight against COVID-19.

“Youth sports practice and skills development. No more than ten in a group. We are going to hold the ten-person limitation. We are doing really well. Remember the longer you hold those successes, the better we are going to manage through the winter, and the more things we can do for education and businesses,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said in a Thursday news conference.

Competitive and contact play is still off-limits but youth sports practice will be allowed but it’s limited to ten in a group. Camping will be allowed at state parks starting Oct. 1. Ice skating rinks can open for hockey and figure skating lessons but again it’s limited to ten people at a time as well as swimming pools.

Here’s why you can see New Mexico is below its gating target. The seven-day rolling daily average is 168 cases. The governor says she does want to see more testing. With more than 4,600 people getting tested every day, New Mexico is missing the target of 5,000.

Gov. Lujan Grisham also praised New Mexico for answering contact tracing calls. The number of rapid responses to businesses has also started to come down since August including a drastic dip in responses to COVID-19 cases at restaurants from averaging 37 responses around the state down to seven last week.

The Secretary of the Environment Department reminds people to still be careful at work. “We continue to investigate occupational fatalities and we have six we are investigating. Just to remind people that COVID exposure in the workplace is real and present danger still in this environment,” said Secretary Jim Kenney.

With Halloween around the corner, the governor also announced Thursday she is allowing pumpkin patches with COVID-safe practices. There will be guidance from the state coming soon for things like corn mazes and haunted houses. The governor again warned New Mexicans to not let your guard down. She says if you keep doing your part with social distancing and wearing masks, New Mexico can open up more and send more children back to school.

