Gov. Lujan Grisham assures New Mexican children Santa Claus is immune from COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham assured New Mexico children of all ages that health experts have determined that Santa Claus and all of his reindeer are immune from COVID-19. The Governor’s Office issued a proclamation on Wednesday that Santa Claus can safely visit homes all across the state this holiday season.

The proclamation states that Santa Claus is an essential worker and that he is exempt from the state’s social distancing and travel requirements.

“The good cheer and glad tidings of the holidays are so important this year,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a statement. ” I know we’re all excited to celebrate the holidays we’ve missed because of the pandemic – next year, the moment it’s safe to do so. There is hope, and there is light at the end of the tunnel. However you celebrate this holiday season, please be safe, please tell your loved ones you love them, and hold tight to the hope of next year, a brighter tomorrow, and putting this pandemic behind us. Happy holidays, New Mexico!”

