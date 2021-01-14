Gov. highlights areas of improvement in NM’s COVID fight

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – While most of the state remains in the red with an infection rate too high to reopen, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham did deliver some positive news on Thursday.

The governor points out 11 counties have positivity rates below 10%, which is inching closer to the 5% threshold. Union County has reached the yellow level and Harding County is the lone county in green. “We really want to celebrate that we’re getting testing done, we’re stopping the rate of infection, which means we’re stopping spread and we’re creating that balance between managing in the virus, with the virus present, but introducing some risk. So, great job,” the governor said in a press conference Thursday.

The governor announced more than 153,000 vaccines have been delivered to New Mexico, with 100,600 administered so far. Nearly half a million New Mexicans registered in three weeks. New Mexico was the first state in the country to have a registration website.

People are still encouraged to register and the state says personal information is secure and not shared with the federal government. The state is currently in phase 1B, vaccinating people 75 years and older. The public is reminded, that just because you’re vaccinated, you still need to take precautions.

“Keep in mind that getting the vaccine protects you from infection, but we are not yet aware of how well it prevents transmission. To keep your loved ones safe, continue to wear a mask, practice physical distancing, wash your hands, and avoid groups,” New Mexico Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said.

The state also talked about treatments available, saying if you have symptoms, seriously consider these treatments to reduce your chances in the hospital. The state’s top doctor, David Scrase, says those treatments could reduce your chances of being in the hospital by 70%. Dr. Scrase also added we are seeing a big surge in non-COVID patients in hospitals and Thursday morning, 22 of 42 hospitals were reporting critical staffing shortages.