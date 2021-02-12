Gov. has ‘good conversation’ with President, Vice President on COVID relief

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham met with the president and vice president at the White House Friday. The governor said it was her chance to tell the president what New Mexico, and other states, need to fight the coronavirus.

“We need economic support and relief and working with congress to make sure to get the $1.9 trillion dollars, you know, as that trickles down to New Mexico,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a telephone interview with KRQE. The governor was part of a bipartisan blend of mayors and governors in the Oval Office to discuss the vital need to pass the American Rescue Plan, which is Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion dollar relief package.

She said they talked about how economic relief will help local businesses, unemployment issues, food security, and more. She also said she bragged about New Mexico’s vaccine distribution efforts, while also pushing to get more vaccines to our state and stressing the importance of distributing the vaccine productively. “So that was a common theme; we need them to keep doing what they’re doing – more supply, more supply, but let the states have the flexibility to manage the way that they have been, particularly when they’ve been successful like we’ve been,” said the governor.

News 13 also asked her if she felt that her presence in the Oval Office will help expedite relief efforts for New Mexico. She told News 13 that she hopes so.

This marks her first trip out of state since the pandemic began and comes just days after the state ended its quarantine requirements for visitors and residents returning to New Mexico. The governor also said before she left the meeting, she pitched reconsidering New Mexico to be the home of the new Space Command center. Although New Mexico was a contender to place the Space Command center, officials decided to locate that in Alabama.