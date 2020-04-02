Goodwill offers free supplies to organizations making masks

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:
goodwill donations_798623

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Goodwill Industries of New Mexico is giving free supplies to organizations that make fabric masks.

Items include things like cotton fabric and heavy-duty rubber bands. The Operations Director for Goodwill Will Hogsett says the nonprofit knows the medical supply and PPE is low so they want to pitch in to offer the materials needed by local crafters.

“We understand hand-made masks aren’t the preferred N95 masks, but they
have proven to be better than having no protection,” Hogsett said in a press release.

Supplies are available for pickup and those who need supplies should contact Operations Management by email at whogsett@goodwillnm.org or submit an inquiry through
Goodwill’s website.

“We want the community to know that we are all in this together, and believe everyone has a part to play,” Hogsett said in the same press release.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video