Goodwill asks people to hold donations until stores reopen

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Goodwill is asking people to stop dropping off donations for the time being.

The company has closed its stores to comply with the governor’s non-essential business order and while they appreciate donations they don’t have staff on hand to collect them.

They say they’ll be ready to take donations again when the order is lifted.

