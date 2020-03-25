Goodwill asks people to hold donations until stores reopen

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Goodwill is asking people to stop dropping off donations for the time being.
The company has closed its stores to comply with the governor’s non-essential business order and while they appreciate donations they don’t have staff on hand to collect them.
They say they’ll be ready to take donations again when the order is lifted.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: Latest # of Presumptive Positive Cases
- COVID-19 Testing Sites – New Mexico
- State Stay-at-Home ordered issued because of Coronavirus – New Mexico closures
- FAQ: What you need to know about the New Mexico ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help people in need during coronavirus outbreak
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites – Complete List
- Schools, Colleges, University open/closed because of Coronavirus – New Mexico