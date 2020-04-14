Golfer Notah Begay voicing concerns about the pandemic among Native Americans

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Notah Begay III is worried about the toll the virus is taking on the Native American community and he’s trying to help. “I’m half Navajo, a quarter San Felipe, and a quarter Isleta and I’ve got families in the hardest-hit areas. I have relatives that are sick and only time will tell if they will be able to pull through this,” said Begay.

As of Monday, There are 813 cases of COVID-19 in the Navajo Nation. The professional golfer says the reservation is 13 times smaller than New Mexico but almost has the same number of deaths. Begay was worried the younger generation wasn’t taking the pandemic seriously, so last week he teamed up with other Native American athletes to send messages about social distancing and following the curfew.

He’s also raised almost $60,000 through his NB3 Foundation that will go towards food, water and educational supplies for students. “It really hurts my heart. I live and die for this state. I was born and raised here and represent this state in everything I’ve done and my people,” said Begay. You can donate to the NB3 Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund here.

