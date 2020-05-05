‘Giving Tuesday Now’ encouraging those who are able, to give back to charities during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ‘Giving Tuesday’ — a movement normally held in November — is happening early this year. New Mexico non-profits that have been impacted by COVID-19 are asking for help now.

Giving Tuesday is normally celebrated the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It gives people the chance to donate in the midst of their holiday shopping. The coronavirus, however, has brought the day a bit early this year, in the form of ‘Giving Tuesday Now.’

“Giving Tuesday Now is a special extra Giving Tuesday event. It’s a global day of giving and unity,” said Larry Alei, Interim Director for The Center for Nonprofit Excellence. “It’s kind of an emergency response to this unprecedented need caused by the COVID-19.”

New Mexico non-profits say they hope the community will give them much-needed support. Event-based fundraisers that are canceled or postponed are a big drop in funds for area charities. Many say they’re also seeing a rise in people reaching out for help.

“The needs are way up in terms of just basics like food and also incidents of domestic violence is up,” said Tsiporah Nephesh, Executive Director of New Mexico Thrives. “Just the difficulty in adjusting to the new reality we’re in. There are lots of needs that are up and at the same time, non-profits have seen their revenues decline.”

The United Way of Central New Mexico says they hope to bring in donations for these essential non-profits with recently-created projects. A few include the Feeding Families Fund and Emergency Action Fund, created, in part, with the Albuquerque Community Foundation.

“It helps local non-profits that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19, helping with operations, recovering lost funds for events, those kinds of things,” said Rodney Prunty, President and CEO of United Way of Central New Mexico. “We have seven non-profits who are in our four-county area. They provide services to support families or they may feed families, so they take the funding and they go to local restaurants and they buy food, warm meals, and provide those for the families.”

Whether you can donate cash or donate your time as a volunteer, which many say they’ve also seen a decline in, New Mexico non-profits hope this updated “Giving Tuesday” will allow them to continue serving our communities.

“If you are able, please give,” said Nephesh.

The Center for Nonprofit Excellence says over half of New Mexico’s residents use a nonprofit service of some kind, every year, which makes this funding more crucial than ever.