Girls Scouts of New Mexico to suspend cookie sales

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails announced on Friday that they are suspending cookie sales in public spaces.

Cookie booths scheduled for this weekend will continue, however, any cookie booth sales after this weekend will be suspended until further notice.

“Girl Scouts across New Mexico rely on cookie sales to fund their activities for the year,” said Girls Scouts of New Mexico Trails CEO, Rebecca Latham in a press release. “We’re aware that suspending booth sales could have a negative impact on their goals. But we must do our part to prioritize the health and safety of our members, volunteers and the general public.”

Personal and online sales will continue through mid-April through individual Girl Scouts and the public is encouraged to make their final purchases.

