Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails requests cookie donations to deliver to truck drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails is showing their appreciation for truck drivers who are transporting critical supplies in New Mexico.

In partnership with Love’s Travel Stops, the program Donations for Drivers allows the public and businesses to thank drivers by donating boxes of Girl Scout cookies that will be given to drivers at Love’s Travel Stops along I-40 in New Mexico. Every box that’s donated online will be deliered to Love’s and they will be distributed to the drivers in May.

“Since our founding in 1912, Girl Scouts have given back to the community in times of uncertainty,” said Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails CEO, Rebecca Latham in a press release. “This is our way to say thank you to the men and women who are keeping our shelves stocked and our families provided for during the COVID-19 crisis.”

Donations from the public are being accepted on the Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails website through April 19 or until supplies run out. Each $5 donation buys one box of cookies that will be delivered to a professional truck driver who stops at Love’s.

