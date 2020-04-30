Live Now
Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails donates 7,200 boxes of cookies to truck drivers

Coronavirus New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some local Girl Scouts are making truckers’ lives just a little bit easier. The Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails delivered 7,200 boxes of their famous cookies to six different Love’s Travel Stops.

The Scouts have been asking people who buy their cookies to donate boxes to drivers to thank them for working through the coronavirus pandemic. Truckers say it’s been harder for them to do their jobs since everything is closed, so the gesture is much appreciated.

“It’s hard to find places to park, it’s hard to find food to eat and someone giving something to us, makes us feel appreciated for what we do. And it’s nice that somebody gives to us like how we’re trying to give to everybody else and keep everybody moving,” said truck driver Darren Richard.

Starting Thursday, truckers can pick up one box at any of the six Love’s Travel Stops along I-40.

