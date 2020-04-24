Girl Scouts aid in boy’s Make A Wish mission

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The generosity of a local teen is inspiring others to help his cause.

Last week, KRQE News 13 reported on Sam, a teen who for his Make A Wish, said that he wanted to fill 100 boxes of supplies for front line responders. He is one step closer to fulfilling that wish as Girl Scouts in the Albuquerque area donated to Sam’s cause.

“We were able to have Girl Scouts all over the Albuquerque area create more than 200 headbands with buttons and ribbons with buttons for your kits,” a spokesperson with the Girl Scouts said.

The headbands and buttons are used to relieve the pressure that masks and face coverings cause on ears.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources