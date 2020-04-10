Los Lunas girl gets surprise birthday parade

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a very special birthday Wednesday for a 2-year-old Los Lunas girl. Little Hayden got a surprise parade outside her home, complete with a fire truck, police cars, an ambulance and plenty of family and friends.

They brought presents, a happy birthday song and lots of smiles all around. Hayden and her parents, Greg and Blake say it was a complete surprise pulled off by their parents and family.

“Is definitely something to remember and shows no matter circumstances, if you’re loved enough by friends and family will go out of the way to do anything for you and this shows that,” said Greg.

“Greg and blake are unemployed like a lot of people and they hadn’t been out since the governor’s order, and we thought a good time to bring family and friends together and share a birthday surprise for Hayden,” said Frances, the grandmother.

The event even brought joy to neighbors and their kids who had been cooped up in their homes.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources