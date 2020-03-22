Gila National Monument closes visitor center, museum

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gila Cliff dwellings is the latest New Mexico National Monument to change its operations.
Sunday, Gila officials announced that the visitor center and Trailhead Museum will close until further notice. However, they say the one-mile trail to the dwellings will remain open, and the visitor center will remain staffed for people who need information, but will not offer tours.
Park restrooms will stay open and are sanitized regularly. Campgrounds will also be open, but thy advise that water levels are high and hikers should be cautious.
