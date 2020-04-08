Gila National Forest temporarily revising process for forest product sales

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Gila National Forest is making changes to the way it sells forest products.

Virtual services are now temporarily being offered. Customers in need of forest products such as rocks, sand and pine cones can call the closest ranger district to safely purchase items over the phone by debit or credit cards.

Customers will also have the option to mail in your payments to receive your permits.

“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority”, said Adam Mendonca, Forest Supervisor in a press release. ” We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.”

