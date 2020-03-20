George RR Martin closes cinema, foundation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – George R.R. Martin is speaking out amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Martin says he is closing the Jean Cocteau Cinema in Santa Fe through April 15. Martin’s non-profit Stagecoach Foundation, which holds classes for kids about film and TV production, will continue to be pay employees.
Martin said their book mail order service will remain open.
Don’t Miss
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: Latest # of Presumptive Positive Cases
- COVID-19 Testing Sites – New Mexico
- State, county ordered closures issued because of Coronavirus – New Mexico
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites – Complete List
- Schools, Colleges, University open/closed because of Coronavirus – New Mexico