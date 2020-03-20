George RR Martin closes cinema, foundation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – George R.R. Martin is speaking out amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Martin says he is closing the Jean Cocteau Cinema in Santa Fe through April 15. Martin’s non-profit Stagecoach Foundation, which holds classes for kids about film and TV production, will continue to be pay employees.

Martin said their book mail order service will remain open.

