Gathering of Nations to go virtual

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – While people are at home and milk has been flying off the grocery shelves, that is only a portion of what is normally sold. "We are losing money, um in great amounts and at great speed," said Charlie DeGroot, Owner of DeGroot Dairies. With no dine-ins at restaurants, New Mexico dairy farmers are left with a lot of milk. They are having to dump it out because there is no one to buy it.

"We're dumping milk because the plants that process this milk have nowhere to go with their back end product, with their processed product. The food industry has come to a virtual halt," said Charlie. He said the perception that the dairy industry is doing well comes from stores across the country selling out but in reality that is only a portion of the milk produced.