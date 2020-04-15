Live Now
Gathering of Nations to go virtual

Coronavirus New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Organizers of the Gathering of Nations are getting creative after the annual pow wow was postponed because of the pandemic. Hosted at the New Mexico State Fair Grounds the even was canceled three weeks ago when the governor announced all state facilities would be shutting down.

Now organizers have decided to host the world’s largest pow wow virtually. The live stream will also offer a virtual shopping experience. The pow wow will be live-streamed on April 24 and 25.

