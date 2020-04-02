Game sales, interest to determine advertised Powerball jackpot

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Powerball is lowering jackpots due to the coronavirus.
Lottery officials say after next Wednesday’s drawing, starting jackpots will be eliminated and so will minimum jackpot increases. Those will be determined by game sales and current interest rates.
Previous jackpots started at $40 million and increased by at least $10 million between drawings.
