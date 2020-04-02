Live Now
Virus economic fallout mounts, along with competition for gear

Game sales, interest to determine advertised Powerball jackpot

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Powerball is lowering jackpots due to the coronavirus.

Lottery officials say after next Wednesday’s drawing, starting jackpots will be eliminated and so will minimum jackpot increases. Those will be determined by game sales and current interest rates.

Previous jackpots started at $40 million and increased by at least $10 million between drawings.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞