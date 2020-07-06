Game and Fish Department seeing boom in fishing license sales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The number of fishing licenses being sold in New Mexico is up compared to years past, it could be because of the pandemic.

Jack and Jackson Harris have been fishing together for most of Jackson’s life. The father-son duo spent their Sunday morning at Tingley Beach in Albuquerque, casting a line and trying their luck.

It’s a bonding experience that more people seem to be interested in this year. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish says they’ve already sold more than 128,000 fishing licenses, that’s up more than 6,000 from the same time last year. “You’d assume that because of the pandemic, not much to do, more people are getting outside more,” said Jackson Harris.

Jack Harris says he believes more people are getting out in the water because social distancing is easy to do while fishing. The retiree says he hasn’t seen much of a difference himself. He says he does most of his fishing while others are at work, and it stays quiet. The two agree fishing is a good way to spend their time during the pandemic, and hope to see more people experiencing the thrill of the catch.

In 2018 the Department of Game and Fish reported 109,000 fishing licenses sold between April and July. During that same time this year, there have been 19,000 more licenses sold.