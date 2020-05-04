Gallup’s emergency order extended to Thursday by governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An emergency declaration requested by the mayor of Gallup and has been authorized Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will now be extended through Thursday, May 7. The action is intended to continue the aggressive physical distancing in the community and thus mitigate transmission of COVID-19.

Gallup’s Mayor Louis Bonaguidi requested an emergency declaration be extended rather than allowing it to expire Monday, and the governor granted the request and will formalize the extension Monday. The declaration closes all roads into Gallup, limited business hours, restricted how many individuals could travel in a car at once and directed Gallup residents to remain at home except for emergency outings.

Upon the mayor’s request, the hours of business closures will be amended. Business curfew hours will mirror the curfew on the nearby Navajo Nation from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources