Gallup to receive $600K grant for economic recovery strategies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced Wednesday that it’s awarding a $600,000 CARES Act Recovery Assistance to the city of Gallup to support regional economic recovery strategies for healthcare and transportation industries.

“This investment comes at a crucial time to help New Mexico and our nation’s economy come roaring back and provide a roadmap for hard-working Americans to access new opportunities,” said Dana Gartzke in a news release, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “This project will support regionally-developed, comprehensive plans in key industries to promote economic diversification in Gallup, and the Opportunity Zone designation will attract additional investment to the area.”

According to the same news release, the project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Northwest New Mexico Council of Governments which EDA funds to help bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment, and create jobs.

The CARES Act provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.