Gallup-McKinley schools blocked from requiring teachers to show up in person

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has blocked a New Mexico school district from requiring their staff to show up in person, at least for now. It started when Gallup-McKinley County Schools directed teachers to report to campus this coming Monday to watch professional development videos.

The teachers union in McKinley County argues that violates the state order prohibiting schools from making staff do work on-site if they could reasonably do it from home.

Friday, the union got a judge to grant a temporary restraining order meaning they will not have to show up on Monday. There will be a full hearing on the matter next week.